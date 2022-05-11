AT&T the First Carrier to Use GPS for 911 Location

AT&T claims it is the first US carrier to switch over to using GPS for 911 location.

The majority of wireless carriers use cell phone towers to pinpoint the location of individuals calling 911. Unfortunately, the method isn’t always as precise as necessary. What’s more, depending on what call center receives the call, it can take longer than necessary for first responders to arrive at the scene, according to The Verge.

AT&T is now implementing GPS location for 911, which should help address these issues. AT&T says the upgraded service won’t roll out nationwide at first, but the company already covers Alaska, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, Wyoming, Kansas, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Guam.

The company will continue to expand the service and says it will cover the entire nation by the end of June.