Atlassian CEO Scott Farquhar Doubles Down on Remote Work

Atlassian CEO Scott Farquhar continues to buck the trend among his fellow CEOs, doubling down on remote work and shunning the office.

Tech CEOs have increasingly been pushing their employees to return to the office despite a lack of data showing tangible benefits and in the face of studies proving that return-to-office (RTO) mandates have been a disaster. In that environment, Farquhar has remained a steadfast proponent of remote work, touting the benefits it brings. In fact, he’s such a believer in remote work that he rarely goes into the office himself.

“I work from home all the time,” Farquhar told Australia’s 60 Minutes, via Business Insider. “I might come into the office about once a quarter.”

“I still work really hard and I work with the teams who are around the world and Australia,” Farquhar added.

The CEO emphasized the role remote work plays in helping employees with the rising cost of living. For example, working remotely allows staff to “save hours a day,” not commuting to a physical location.

Interestingly, and in direct contrast to many of his peers, Farquhar says the company has seen no drop in productivity from working remotely. What’s more, Atlassian is able to recruit from a much larger pool of potential employees.

“Their work is a vocation not a location and so we expect people to be able to work from home, from a cafe, from an office, but we don’t really care where they do their work – what we care about is the output that they produce,” he told 60 Minutes.

This is not the first time Farquhar has spoken out in favor of remote work. The CEO was vocal in his criticism of Elon Musk and Tesla requiring employees to work from the office.

“Atlassian employees choose everyday where and how they want to work – we call it Team Anywhere,” he said at the time. “This has been key for our continued growth.“