Atlas VPN Adopts WireGuard Protocol

VPN provider Atlas VPN is the latest to adopt the WireGuard protocol, giving its customers access to the latest security option.

WireGuard is an open source protocol designed to be “a more modern, faster, and secure alternative to existing legacy protocols.” A number of services have already adopted WireGuard, with Atlas VPN being the latest.

“WireGuard is one of the fastest and most secure VPN protocols available right now. Therefore, we wanted to make it available for Atlas VPN users. It works seamlessly with all Atlas VPN features and further enhances the VPN’s performance”, says Ruta Cizinauskaite, the PR Manager at Atlas VPN.

The addition of WireGuard gives customers a choice of several different protocols.