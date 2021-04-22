Ascend West Virginia Offering $12,000 to Relocate

Remote workers looking to escape the city may be able to cash in on a $12,000 relocation package to move to West Virginia.

Ascend WV is the brainchild of Brad D. Smith, former CEO of Intuit, and his wife Alys Smith. Brad Smith grew up in West Virginia and, following his success in the business world, wanted to return home — to the place John Denver famously called “Almost Heaven.” The Smiths provided a $25 million gift to help create the “talent attraction program,” in cooperation with Governor Jim Justice, the West Virginia Department of Tourism and West Virginia University.

Having reached the greatest heights of business success in Silicon Valley and beyond, Brad Smith could not escape the magnetic pull of his home state. One thing became clear: West Virginia was drawing him back to the mountains that made him. With the minds of visionaries, Brad and Alys Smith made a transformational investment in Almost Heaven that is changing the landscape of remote work forever. Ascend WV was born with the mission of sharing West Virginia’s unbeatable quality of life with remote workers just like you.

The program will pay participants $12,000 in cash to relocate. The first $10,000 will be paid in monthly installments over the first year, with the remaining $2,000 paid at the end of the second consecutive year after relocation. In addition, participants will receive $2,500 in free outdoor recreation. Coworking spaces, social programming and entrepreneurial assistance are also available.

The program is currently accepting applications for Morgantown, WV. Lewisburg and Shepherdstown are also featured cities, although not accepting applications at this time.