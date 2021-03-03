Arizona House Passes Legislation Targeting App Store Payments

Just weeks after North Dakota failed, the Arizona House has passed legislation to force Apple and Google to allow third-party payments options.

Apple and Google have both come under fire for requiring in-app payments be routed through their app stores. The issue came to a head when Epic, the maker of Fortnite, sued both companies. North Dakota recently tried to pass a bill that would force both companies to allow third-party options, but the bill failed to gain enough support.

In contrast, Arizona’s bill has already passed the House of Representatives with a 31-29 vote, and is set to go to the Senate. In particular, the bill would forbid Apple or Google from requiring a developer based in Arizona “to use a particular in-application payment system as the exclusive mode of accepting payments.” The bill would also prohibit the companies from requiring “exclusive use of a particular in-application payment system as the exclusive mode of accepting payments from Arizona users.”

It remains to be seen if the bill will pass the Senate and be signed by Governor Ducey. If it does, however, it will likely serve as a template for other states. Arizona may also suddenly find itself the destination of choice for app development companies looking to relocate.