Apple’s TestFlight Now Supports visionOS Apps

Apple has announced support for visionOS apps within TestFlight, its tool for developers to test their apps before release.

Since the App Store is the only distribution method for iOS apps, Apple created TestFlight as a way for developers to beta test their apps and get feedback from users. With the upcoming Vision Pro, Apple has added support for visionOS in TestFlight.

The company made the announcement via its developer program:

In addition, TestFlight now supports visionOS apps for internal and external testing, as well as testing iOS and iPadOS apps on visionOS.

The addition is good news for developers and will help them get their apps ready for Apple’s ‘spacial computer.’