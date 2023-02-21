Apple’s New M2 Pro Mini May Have Serious Ethernet Issues

Apple’s M2 Pro Mini is gaining attention for the wrong reasons, with users reporting serious ethernet issues.

A forum thread has popped up on MacRumors where a number of users have detailed issues with their ethernet connections on the new machines. Some users have even resorted to wiping and reinstalling macOS to no avail.

Some users, such as “purplefuku,” reported success stabilizing the ethernet connection after multiple reinstalls:

+1 for me, too! Base model M2 Pro Mac mini. Shipped with 13.0, oddly enough. It took me THREE complete clean installs from a Ventura USB installer before the laggy networking has finally seemed to stabilize…

At this point, it is unclear if it is a software or hardware issue, although the fact that reinstalling can fix it would seem to indicate a software problem. Hopefully, Apple will be able to release a patch soon that will resolve the issue.