Apple’s iPhone 14 Event Scheduled for September 7

The iPhone 14 may be arriving a week earlier than expected, with Apple reportedly holding the launch event on September 7.

The iPhone 14 is Apple’s anticipated next-generation device. One of the biggest rumored new features, at least for the Pro model, is the elimination of the much-maligned notch. Instead, the new model will likely feature two cutouts, one pill-shaped and the other round, to house the FaceID and camera components.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple will launch the iPhone 14 on Wednesday, September 7. This is roughly a week sooner than Apple usually schedules its September events. Meanwhile, Apple Store employees have reportedly been told to prepare for a major product release on September 16, which matches up to the usual window between when a product is launched and when it shows up in Apple’s stores.

It’s unclear why Apple has opted for an earlier date, but it may be because of the state of the industry and economy. With experts warning of an economic downturn, Apple may be looking to release the iPhone 14 as early as possible.