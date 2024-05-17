Advertise with Us
Apple’s iMessage Recovering From An Outage

Apple's iMessage service is recovering from a significant outage, one that appeared to impact users around the world....
Written by Matt Milano
Thursday, May 16, 2024

    • Apple’s iMessage service is recovering from a significant outage, one that appeared to impact users around the world.

    Users began reporting an issue shortly before 6:00 PM ET, with Downdetector.com showing a massive spike in reports. The issue lasted for roughly 45 minutes, with Apple resolving it just have 6:30 PM.

    According to the company’s System Status page, the issue has been resolved, along with issues with Apple Messages for Business, FaceTime, and HomeKit.

    Apple did not provide details regarding the cause of the outage.

