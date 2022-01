Apple’s iCloud service experienced its second outage in as many days Tuesday morning.

iCloud is Apple’s cloud service that compliments its iPhones, iPads, and Macs. The service allows for backing up photos and data, and provided email access as well.

Monday and Tuesday morning, the company experienced outages with iCloud that left some users unable to access certain features, or resulted in very slow service.

It appears the issue is now fixed, with all services listed as “Available.”