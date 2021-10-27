Apple’s Craig Federighi a Keynote Speaker at Web Summit 2021

Apple’s Craig Federighi has been selected as the keynote speaker for the Web Summit 2021 next week.

Federighi is Apple’s SVP of Software Engineering, and a staple of the company’s WWDC and product-reveal events. Given his role overseeing Apple’s software, he’s a natural fit for the Web Summit 2021 keynote on user privacy and security.

The conference’s website was updated with the announcement:

Apple’s SVP of software engineering, Craig Federighi, delivers a keynote address on user privacy and product security.

Federighi’s keynote is scheduled for Wednesday, November 3.