Apple Wins Stay In App Store Ruling Until It Appeals to the Supreme Court

Apple has scored a major victory in its battle against Epic Games, winning a stay against the ruling that would require developers be allowed to direct customers to alternate payment methods.

Apple has already won two rounds against Epic Games, with the initial and appeals court largely ruling in Apple’s favor. In fact, the courts have sided with Apple on nine counts, most importantly ruling that the Cupertino company is not a monopoly.

Both courts did, however, agree with Epic on one count, namely that developers should be allowed to direct customers to alternate payment methods instead of exclusively using Apple’s in-store options. This would save developers the 30% cut that Apple normally takes.

Apple is preparing to file an appeal with the US Supreme Court over that one point. In the meantime, according to The Verge, Apple has won a 90-day hold on the requirement that it comply with the courts’ ruling and allow developers to direct users to alternate payment options to give the company time to file.

Needless to say, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney is not happy:

Sadly, Apple’s anti-steering rules – which both the District Court and the 9th Circuit Court found to be illegal – will remain in place, as the 9th Court Court stayed the injunction that puts an end to the practice. Justice delayed, again. Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) — July 17, 2023

As we have stated before, it’s hard to imagine what Apple hopes to achieve. The company already allows apps in some categories, so-called “reader apps,” to direct their users to alternate payment methods. Such apps include Netflix and other streaming providers.

Given Apple’s overwhelming win, it seems common sense would dictate that it leave well enough alone, take the nine wins, and move on.