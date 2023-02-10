Apple TV Users Can Now Accept iCloud Terms Without iOS Device

Apple has issued a support document clarifying that users can now accept iCloud terms via the web if they don’t have an iOS device.

Christopher Koch, a senior engineer at Google, tweeted last month about new iCloud licensing terms that were showing up on his Apple TV. Unfortunately, without an iPhone or iPad running iOS or iPadOS 16, there was no way to accept the terms. As a result, a message would repeatedly display on the Apple TV prompting the user to accept the terms via an iOS device.

It appears Apple has heard the complaints and has issued a support document to clarify:

If you don’t have an iPhone with iOS 16.0 or later or an iPad with iPadOS 16.0 or later, you can sign in to iCloud.com to accept the new iCloud Terms and Conditions.

Go to iCloud.com, then sign in with your Apple ID. If necessary, follow the prompts to review and update your account settings. Review and agree to iCloud Terms and Conditions.

It’s nice to see Apple making sure non-iOS users can still use some of its products and services. As we wrote in our initial coverage of Koch’s tweet, Steve Jobs understood the importance of making Apple’s less expensive devices as accessible as possible in the hopes of winning over customers. It’s good to see Apple is sticking with that approach, despite how this situation initially appeared.