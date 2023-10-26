Apple Throws Its Weight Behind Federal Right-to-Repair Efforts

Apple continues to modify its stance on right-to-repair, throwing its weight behind federal legislation.

Big Tech earned a reputation for being opposed to right-to-repair laws, with Apple often viewed as the poster child of such opposition. While the company may have been characteristically silent on the matter publicly, it is notorious for having some of the most difficult-to-repair devices on the market.

In recent months, however, Apple has been changing its stance, even backing California’s right-to-repair legislation. According to TechCrunch, Apple is now backing federal right-to-repair efforts.

Apple VP of Service and Operations Management, Brian Naumann, outlined the company’s position, as well as some valid concerns:

“We believe that a uniform federal repair law should do the following,” the executive said, “maintain privacy, data and device security features, which help to thwart theft; ensure transparency for consumers about the type of parts used in a repair; apply prospectively, to allow manufacturers to focus on building new products that can comply with the proposals; and, finally, create a strong national standard that benefits consumers across the U.S. and reduces the confusion created by potentially conflicting state approaches.”

Apple’s change of course is a major development in the right-to-repair effort and will no doubt help push such legislation forward.