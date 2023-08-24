Apple Reverses Course, Backs Right-to-Repair

Apple has reversed course and is now throwing its weight behind California’s right-to-repair legislation in a major win for consumers.

Like many Big Tech companies, Apple has traditionally opposed right-to-repair legislation, but the company has now changed its stance. According to iFixit, “Apple has officially endorsed Senator Susan Talamantes Eggman’s Right to Repair Bill in California.”

The move comes after Microsoft similarly threw its weight behind the bill. Given Apple’s dominance in the consumer tech market, the iPhone maker’s endorsement is arguably more critical to the success of the bill.

iFixit’s CEO Kyle Wiens praised Apple’s stand as a “watershed moment.”