Apple Suppliers Expect Continued iPhone 13 Shortages

Industries throughout the market are experiencing supply chain problems and Apple hasn’t been spared from this issue. Shortages for iPhone 13 and its varieties have caused customers to give up their search for the phone with no end in sight for the turmoil in the market.

According to Apple component suppliers the company has told them demand for iPhone 13 and its varieties have weakened and decreased their production target by 10 million units, down from a 90 million due to lack of parts.

Fortunately, there’s some good news for Apple and their investors… despite the component shortages they are expected to have record holiday sales. Analysts project a sales increase of 117 billion in the 4th quarter of 2021, a 6% increase, due to incentives from partners and notable hardware improvements.

The iPhone 13 appears to contain more than its usual incremental improvements with the addition of a significant upgrade to their camera and improved processing. Along with the improved hardware, some carriers are offering aggressive promotions up to allowing for free upgrades from iPhone 12 to iPhone 13. However, due to the shortages consumers may continue to wait until (presumably) iPhone 14 arrives next year.