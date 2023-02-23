Apple Secures TSMC’s Entire First Run of 3nm Chips

Apple reportedly bought up TSMC’s entire first run of 3nm chips, giving the iPhone maker a significant advantage over rivals.

TSMC is the world’s most advanced chipmaker and the sole supplier of the chips Apple uses in its iPhones, iPads, and most Macs. The company is leading the charge in 3nm chips, which will offer increased performance and battery life, and Apple has already purchased its entire first-run supply, according to AppleInsider.

Interestingly, Apple has also cut its overall order, although it is unclear by how much. Nonetheless, reports indicate TSMC’s first-run yield may be better than expected, leaving Apple with more chips than it planned for.