Apple Secures TSMC's Entire 2023 Supply of 3nm Chips

Apple will have a major advantage in the race to deliver devices powered by 3nm chips, with the iPhone maker buying TSMC's entire 2023 supply....
Apple Secures TSMC’s Entire 2023 Supply of 3nm Chips
Written by Staff
Wednesday, August 30, 2023

    Apple will have a major advantage in the race to deliver devices powered by 3nm chips, with the iPhone maker buying TSMC's entire 2023 supply.

    TSMC manufactures Apple’s custom chips used in the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. As the world’s most advanced semiconductor maker, TSMC has been manufacturing next-gen 3nm chips.

    According to DigiTimes, via MacRumors, Apple is now expected to buy up 100% of TSMC’s 3nm production, up from an estimated 90% in May.

    Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 Pro, as well as M3 Macs and iPads are all expected to use the 3nm chips.

