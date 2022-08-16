Apple Requires Employees In the Office Three Days a Week

Apple has resumed its return-to-office (RTO) efforts, telling corporate employees they need to be in the office three days a week.

Few major companies have faced as much pushback as Apple over RTO plans. The company’s head of AI quit over the issue, and employees have written several open letters condemning the company’s plans. Apple put its efforts on pause but is now resuming them, according to Bloomberg.

Apple has notified employees that the new deadline to be in the office three days a week is September 5. Tuesdays and Thursdays are mandatory, with a regular third day to be set by individual teams.

It remains to be seen how employees will take the change.