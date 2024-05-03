Advertise with Us
Google Shutters the Fitbit.com Store

Written by Matt Milano
Friday, May 3, 2024

    • Google continues its assimilation of Fitbit, shuttering the Fitbit.com store in favor of the company’s own Google Store.

    Google closed its acquisition of Fitbit in early 2021, and wasted no time integrating the service. Google began requiring Fitbit users have a Google account, and started killing off popular community-focused Fitbit features.

    First noticed by 9to5Google, the Fitbit site now sports a ‘Buy on Google Store’ button, along with the following message:

    Fitbit is now part of Google, so your checkout and purchase will be completed on Google Store.

    While Fitbit.com still has product information, routing sales through the Google Store likely cuts down on infrastructure costs and streamlines operations.

