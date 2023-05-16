Apple Registers ‘xrOS’ Trademark Ahead of WWDC 2023

Apple has registered a trademark for “xrOS” ahead of WWDC 2023 where the company is expected to release its mixed reality headset.

First spotted by Vox Media’s Parker Ortolani, Apple registered the trademark in New Zealand via a shell corporation.

🚨 holy shit! Apple trademarked (via a shell corp) an "xrOS" word mark in SF Pro in New Zealand just last week pic.twitter.com/Ow274yyuBU — Parker Ortolani (@ParkerOrtolani) May 16, 2023

As Ortolani points out in followup tweets, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman had previously reported that “xrOS” would be the name of the OS that would power Apple’s headset, contradicting earlier reports that it would be called “realityOS.”

The trademark appears to be the most concrete validation of Apple’s naming intentions.