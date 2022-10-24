Apple Raising Prices on Apple One, Apple Music, and Apple TV+

Apple fans are in for a disappointment, with the company jumping on the price-raise bandwagon sweeping the tech industry.

Apple is raising prices on its popular media services, including Apple One, Apple Music, and Apple TV+, according to 9to5Mac. The price increases range from $1 to $3 per month, depending on the plan.

Apple One

Individual: $14.95 > $16.95 per month

Family: $19.95 > $22.95 per month

Premier: $29.95 > $32.95 per month

Apple Music

Individual: $9.99 > $10.99 per month

Family: $14.99 > $16.99 per month

Annual: $99 > $109 per Individual plan

Apple TV+

Monthly: $4.99 > $6.99 per month

Annual: $49.99 > $69

Apple confirmed the price changes in a statement to 9to5Mac:

The subscription prices for Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple One will increase beginning today. The change to Apple Music is due to an increase in licensing costs, and in turn, artists and songwriters will earn more for the streaming of their music. We also continue to add innovative features that make Apple Music the world’s best listening experience. We introduced Apple TV+ at a very low price because we started with just a few shows and movies. Three years later, Apple TV+ is home to an extensive selection of award-winning and broadly acclaimed series, feature films, documentaries, and kids and family entertainment from the world’s most creative storytellers.

The outlet says international markets will see similar raises.