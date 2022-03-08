Apple Peak Performance: iPhone 13 SE

At Apple’s Peak Performance event, CEO Tim Cook took the wraps off the iPhone 13 SE, following months of rumors and anticipation.

The new iPhone 13 SE will be powered by the same A15 Bionic chip as the rest of the iPhone 13 line, making it up to 1.8x faster than the iPhone 8. Apple’s Francesca Sweet also pointed out the A15 Bionic is faster than anything in the Android ecosystem.

The new phone features the same aluminum and glass design, including the same glass as in the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro. Sweet says its the strongest glass in any iPhone. The new model comes Midnight, Starlight, and Product Red colors.

As predicted, the new model features 5G, but is significantly more expensive than some had projected. Some analysts thought Apple may introduce the iPhone 13 SE with a starting price of $199. Unfortunately, the starting price point is $449.