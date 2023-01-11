Apple May Switch to In-House Displays for Its Devices

Apple appears to be expanding its goal of bringing device components in-house, with reports it plans to use its own displays in devices.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is looking to reduce its reliance on Samsung and LG for its device displays. The company is eyeing the Apple Watch as the first candidate for a change to its own displays, possibly as early as 2024. Eventually, Apple could use its own displays in other devices as well, including the iPhone.

If the report is correct, the move is simply the latest in an effort by Apple to bring more of its component design in-house. The company famously ditched Intel in favor of its own custom silicon and is now working to replace both Broadcom and Qualcomm for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and cellular connectivity.

Apple has always been a fan of ‘controlling the whole widget,’ as Steve Jobs described it. Controlling the entire stack, both software and hardware, gives Apple a major advantage over competitors and is largely responsible for the industry-leading performance its phones, tablets, and computers now offer.