Apple May Launch New iPads or Pencil Tomorrow

Rumors are circulating that Apple may be on the verge of announcing new iPads or a new Pencil as early as tomorrow.

According to 9to5Mac, there is conflicting information about Apple’s plans this week. Early reports suggested the company could announce refreshed iPad Air, iPad mini, and base iPad models Tuesday.

More recent information, however, suggests Apple may be preparing to announce a new Pencil tomorrow.

It seems unlikely that Apple would only release a new Pencil, so our money is on at least one iPad model getting a refresh as well.