Apple’s Autonomous Vehicle May Be Stuck in the Slow Lane

Apple’s autonomous vehicle, Project Titan, seems to be experiencing issues and may be stuck in the slow lane, according to a new report.

Apple has reportedly been working on an autonomous vehicle for years, with the project changing leadership, changing direction, and struggling to gain traction. According to The Information, via International Business Times, the company’s latest efforts are not going well.

People working on the project said Apple’s test cars are struggling with even basic tasks, hitting curbs, not staying in the correct lane, and almost hitting a jogger that was legally crossing a road.

The sources indicated the constant turnover and leadership changes, not to mention the changing goals of the project, have contributed to the issues the team is facing. For example, reports indicate there was quite a bit of uncertainty about whether the Apple Car would be a more traditional vehicle with only modest self-driving abilities or whether it would be a fully autonomous vehicle. It appears that was only settled in late 2020, with the company opting for the latter approach.

It’s unusual for Apple to struggle to bring a product to market, but its troubles are an indication of the inherent challenges involved in creating something as complex as an autonomous vehicle.