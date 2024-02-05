Apple Accelerates Its Autonomous Vehicle Testing

Apple’s autonomous vehicle project appears to be moving full-speed ahead, with the company significantly increasing its testing on public roads.

According to Wired, Apple nearly quadrupled the amount of self-driving miles it logged in 2023, compared to 2022. The difference was even more significant when compared to 2021, with 2023 representing a 30x increase.

Apple has been working on its autonomous vehicle project, often called Project Titan, for years. The project has seen a number of major changes, as well as reported shifts in direction. The increased pace of testing, however, seems to indicate that work is progressing nicely.