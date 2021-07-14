Apple Hits $2.5 Trillion Market Capitalization

Apple hit another major milestone, becoming the first US company to cross the $2.5 trillion valuation.

Apple is in an elite club of companies worth more than $1 trillion. The iPhone maker is now the first US company to cross $2.5 trillion, following a two-day stock rally. The company crossed the milestone in intraday trading Wednesday, according to AppleInsider.

There are currently only two US companies worth $2 trillion or more: Apple and Microsoft. The only other company in the world to cross the $2 trillion mark is Saudi Aramco. Amazon is widely anticipated to be the likely third US company to cross the threshold in the coming months.

With today’s milestone, Apple is well on its way to becoming the first $3 trillion company.