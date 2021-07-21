Apple Employees Send Second Letter Protesting Return-to-Office Policy

Apple employees have sent a second letter to company leadership objecting to plans for a return to the office.

Like most tech companies, Apple sent employees home to work remotely as the pandemic gained ground. While some companies have fully embraced remote work, Apple has been adopting a hybrid strategy. The company told employees it wanted them in the office at least three days a week.

Employees penned a letter a month ago objecting to the company’s policies, saying the one-size-fits-all approach didn’t properly address employees needs. Employees accused the company of not listening to them and their concerns. There have also been reports of employees quitting over the company’s policies.

Employees have penned a second letter objecting to the company’s plans, according to Recode.

“We continue to be concerned that this one-size-fits-all solution is causing many of our colleagues to question their future at Apple,” the letter reads, saying, “With COVID-19 numbers rising again around the world, vaccines proving less effective against the Delta variant, and the long-term effects of infection not well understood, it is too early to force those with concerns to come back to the office.”

Employees are arguing for two “pilot arrangements,” wherein they could work remotely for one year, with no guarantee of renewal. Employees would be given the option of working in different regions than they were originally hired in, and be open to cost of living adjustments.

The letter also highlights the stakes involved for Apple, citing an employee survey that showed 68% of respondents believed Apple’s return-to-office policies would cause them to leave the company.

With the surge of COVID cases among the unvaccinated currently happening, Apple agreed to push back its return-to-office date by a month. The company has not fundamentally changed its long-term plans, however, setting up an eventual showdown with its employees.