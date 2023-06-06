Apple Buys AR Headset Startup Mira

Apple is all-in on its new AR headset, snapping up AR startup Mira and bringing on a number of its employees.

Apple unveiled its Vision Pro AR/VR headset at WWDC yesterday. Early reviews indicate the company could have another hit on its hands, but Apple is certainly not resting on its laurels.

According to The Verge, Mira CEO Ben Taft posted to his private Instagram account to reveal that his company had been purchased by Apple. He also revealed that Apple hired 11 of Mira’s employees.

Mira has contracts with the US Air Force, the US Navy, and Nintendo World. Apple is notoriously close-lipped about why it purchased companies, but Mira clearly has something the company views as important to its future plans.