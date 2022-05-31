Apple AR/VR Headset Still a Year Away

Despite rumors saying Apple will release its long-rumored AR/VR headset at this year’s WWDC, a new report says it won’t appear until next year.

Apple has been working on an AR/VR headset for some time, eager to spread its vision of how the metaverse should work. According to well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple’s headset won’t be released until next year.

It still takes some time before Apple AR/MR headset enters mass production, so I don’t think Apple will release AR/MR headset and rumored realityOS at WWDC this year. Apple’s competitors worldwide can’t wait to see the hardware spec and OS design for Apple’s AR/MR headset. — Ming-Chi Kuo (@mingchikuo), May 31, 2022

I’m sure that if Apple announces AR/MR headset and its OS at WWDC, competitors will immediately kick off copycat projects and happily copy Apple’s excellent ideas, and hit the store shelves before Apple launches in 2023. — Ming-Chi Kuo (@mingchikuo), May 31, 2022

Unlike some some companies, with a focus primarily on VR, Apple believes AR is the key, since it encourages interaction with the physical world. As a result, it’s a safe bet Apple’s headset will offer a unique take, compared to competitors’.

Earlier reports indicated that Apple’s headset might be released at WWDC 2022. One of the supporting factors was the registration of a trademark for “realityOS” by a shell corporation likely tied to Apple. The trademark is being filed worldwide on June 8, coinciding with WWDC, which begins June 6.

Despite that clue, Kuo has a well-earned reputation for accuracy, so it’s a safe bet we won’t see the headset this year.