Apple and Intel Adopting TSMC’s 3-Nanometer Tech

Apple and Intel are already working to adopt TSMC’s latest innovation, 3-nanometer chip production.

TSMC is the leading chipmaker in the world, manufacturing semiconductors for many of the leading tech companies. Apple is one of its biggest customers, and uses chips from TSMC in its iPhone, iPad and Mac platforms. Similarly, Intel outsources some chip production to TSMC as well.

TSMC is moving to 3-nm production, which will provide an estimated 10-15% performance boost and a 25-30% reduction in power consumption, compared to the company’s industry-leading 5-nm.

According to Nikkei Asia, Apple and Intel are already testing their chip designs with TSMC’s 3-nm production, and hope to start commercial output by the second half of next year. It’s believed the Apple iPad will be the first device powered by 3-nm chips, although Nikkei’s sources said Intel’s planned volume exceeds the iPad so far.

Either way, Apple and Intel’s work to quickly adopt the new tech illustrates just how important TSMC has become to the chip industry, and how far ahead of its rivals the company really is.