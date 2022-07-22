App Permissions Info Is Coming Back to the Google Play Store

Google is reversing course, bringing back the App Permissions section in the Google Play Store.

App Permissions provided valuable insight into exactly what an app could do once installed on a phone. Google decided to remove the section after introducing Data safety, a feature that allowed developers to declare what their apps did with the data they accessed. After users spoke out about the removal of App Permissions, Google has decided to bring the feature back.

Privacy and transparency are core values in the Android community. We heard your feedback that you find the app permissions section in Google Play useful, and we've decided to reinstate it. The app permissions section will be back shortly. — Android Developers (@AndroidDev) July 21, 2022

Some users were concerned that the data in Data safety was provided by the developers and could therefore be abused. Google tried to reassure users that any developers trying to game the system or hide their app’s true activity would face repercussions.

In spite of the assurances, users still wanted App Permissions to remain in the Play Store. Based on Google’s explanation, that’s probably a good idea since the features provide two different types of data.