APAC Region Accounts for 60% of Mobile Gaming Revenue

According to new research, the APAC (Asia-Pacific) region accounted for the lion’s share of the mobile gaming market, coming in at 60%.

It’s not uncommon for many games to debut in China or other APAC countries, much to the disappointment of US and European games. According to research from GlobalData, however, companies are just following the money.

GlobalData’s study found that China alone accounted for 35% of mobile gaming revenue. The US came in second with 20%. Combining the rest of the APAC region with China, however, accounted for a whopping 60% of the entire market.

“Boasting a huge proportion of both mobile and 5G subscribers, it is certain that the APAC region will continue to lead the mobile gaming market in the 5G era,” Rupantar Guha, Associate Project Manager for Thematic Research at GlobalData says. “This is especially considering the presence of established market players such as Tencent being joined by popular non-gaming companies such as Byetedance, which is anticipated to continue making gaming acquisitions in the coming years.”

“The APAC region’s dominance in the mobile gaming market is primarily attributable to its nearly four billion consumer mobile subscribers, which represents more than 50% of total mobile subscribers globally,” Guha continues. “Further, access to 5G networks is also supporting the growth of mobile gaming in the region.”