AnonFiles Shuts Down Citing ‘Abusive Material’

Anonymous file sharing site AnonFiles has shut down, citing a pattern of abusive material and people abusing the platform.

AnonFiles is a popular site for people to share files anonymously. Unfortunately, bad actors abused the platform to share stolen data from hacks, breaches, and ransomware attacks, as well as copyrighted content,

As a result, the site has shut down, laying the blame squarely on the shoulders of those that abused it, according to a message on the home page: