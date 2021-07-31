Android Authority: Nearly 50% of Users Turn Off 5G

5G may be the next major evolution of wireless technology, but roughly half of users are still turning it off.

Android Authority is a popular website dedicated to the Android platform. The site posed a poll to its readers, asking them if they turned off 5G on their phones. The results were surprising.

Out of 1,300+ responses, 50.11% of users don’t turn off 5G. However, a whopping 39.38% of users turn it off and leave it off all the time, while 10.51% of users turn it off when they have a weak 5G signal or low battery.

5G promises to revolutionize many aspects of modern life and have far-reaching impacts on a wide range of industries. Unfortunately, Android Authority’s poll shows the technology still has a long way to go before it achieves that.