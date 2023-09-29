Ampere Scores Major Win As Oracle Cloud Goes All-In On AmpereOne CPUs

Ampere has scored a major win with Oracle announcing it is migrating its Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to the company’s CPUs.

Ampere was founded by Renée James, a long-time Intel executive who served as its president until she left in 2016. Her new company is focused on “Cloud Native Processors,” and has been gaining ground among some of the biggest cloud providers.

Oracle was the first major cloud provider to adopt Ampere’s processors, even investing $40 million in the company in late 2019, but the company is now going all-in on the latest AmpereOne CPUs which offer a whopping 320 cores.

“Oracle was the first cloud services provider to globally deploy compute instances based on Ampere processors,” said Jeff Wittich, chief product officer, Ampere Computing. “This new generation of Ampere A2-based instances from Oracle Cloud Infrastructure will provide up to an industry-leading 320 cores per instance for even better performance, workload density, and scale.”

“The announcement of our next generation of compute instances, powered by AmpereOne™ processors, marks a key milestone as OCI expands our foundational usage of Ampere processors,” said Clay Magouyrk, EVP of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Development. “This next generation compute instance will provide unmatched core density, which is critical in delivering to the performance and sustainability needs of our customers.”

“Oracle Cloud is growing rapidly, which has pushed us up to the limits of available power. Therefore, we need efficiency in addition to performance to continue to scale our cloud,” Magouyrk added. “That’s why we are using Ampere for everything from the Oracle Database to Fusion Apps, and now, all of our OCI services. With the growth of AI processing, this shift in computing has become even more of an imperative. Ampere is OCI’s solution to a sustainable cloud.”