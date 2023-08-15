AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su Joins Code Conference As a Speaker

Code Conference 2023 has added Dr. Lisa Su, CEO of AMD, as one of its long list of prestigious speakers from the tech industry.

Su has been CEO of AMD since 2014, helping lead the company in its current resurgence. Under her leadership, AMD has become a major threat to Intel and has taken a technological advantage on some fronts.

Su joins X CEO Linda Yaccarino, GM CEO Mary Barra, Microsoft CTO Kevin Scott, and others.

The conference is scheduled for September 26-27, 2023, and will be hosted by Verge Editor-in-Chief Nilay Patel, Platformer Founder Casey Newton, and CNBC Senior Media & Tech Correspondent Julia Boorstin.