AMC Will Accept Bitcoin as Payment

AMC has announced it will start accepting bitcoin as payment by the end of 2021.

In an earnings call Monday, AMC CEO Adam Aron said all US theaters would accept bitcoin, for both tickets and concessions, if the purchase is made online. The company plans to have the necessary systems in place to accept the transactions by the end of 2021, according to CNBC.

As the outlet points out, the news brings together two highly volatile factors. Bitcoin’s prices have been all over the map in the last year, while AMC was one of the stocks that benefited from traders on Reddit’s WallStreetBets group, the same traders that brought GameStop to unexpected heights and cost hedge funds and short-sellers billions.

Regardless of the backstories involved, another major company accepting bitcoin as payment is sure to help drive the cryptocurrency’s popularity even more.