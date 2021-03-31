Amazon Wants ‘Office-Centric Culture’ as Its Baseline

Amazon is bucking the trend among many tech companies, telling US employees they should expect to be back in the office by early fall.

Many companies are making remote work part of their permanent culture. In many cases, with the majority of their workforce operating remotely, this has led to selling or renting out prime real estate. Even outside of the tech industry, companies are embracing the trend, with Ford recently announcing 30,000 of its employees would be able to work remotely on a permanent basis.

Amazon appears to be going in the opposite direction, according to a memo to employees.

Our plan is to return to an office-centric culture as our baseline. We believe it enables us to invent, collaborate, and learn together most effectively.