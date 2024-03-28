Amazon to Invest $150 Billion In AI-Supporting Data Centers

Amazon is all-in on AI with plans to spend some $150 billion over the next 15 years to on data centers aimed at supporting AI.

Amazon may not be the first name that comes to mind when people think of generative AI, with OpenAI, Microsoft, Google, and Anthropic getting most of the headlines. While Amazon’s efforts have lagged behind its rivals, the company still operates the largest cloud platform on the market, meaning many other companies rely on it to tap into the power of AI models.

According to Bloomberg, Amazon is preparing to pull out all the stops to ensure it can continue being the backbone other companies will rely on. According to the outlet’s own tally, Amazon will spend $148 billion over the next 15 years on data centers.

“We’re expanding capacity quite significantly,” said Kevin Miller, an AWS VP overseeing the company’s data centers. “I think that just gives us the ability to get closer to customers.”