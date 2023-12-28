Amazon Taps Plug Power’s On-Site Hydrogen Production To Power Vehicles

Amazon is tapping into on-site hydrogen production to help power more than 225 hydrogen fuel cell-powered forklift trucks at its Aurora, Colorado fulfillment center.

Amazon has partnered with Plug Power to install the Plug 1MW electrolyzer at the location. The Plug 1MW electrolyzer can support up to 400 hydrogen fuel cell-powered forklift trucks, using electricity and water to create hydrogen.

“In Amazon, we have a true partner that recognizes the essential role hydrogen plays in our collective energy future,” said Plug CEO Andy Marsh. “This project demonstrates Plug’s ability to execute across the full hydrogen value chain, and shows how we can design and implement end-to-end solutions for our customers.”

“Hydrogen is an important tool in our efforts to decarbonize our operations by 2040 in support of The Climate Pledge, and we’re excited about our ability to produce hydrogen at Amazon facilities through this partnership with Plug,” said Asad Jafry, the director of global hydrogen economy at Amazon. “On-site production will make the use of hydrogen even more energy efficient for certain locations and types of facilities.”

Hydrogen is emerging as an alternative to electric/battery vehicles in the race to develop fossil fuel alternatives. Toyota has famously been reluctant to convert to an all-electric lineup, touting hydrogen’s potential instead.

With the partnership between Plug Power and Amazon, hydrogen-powered vehicles may be getting the boost they need to gain widespread recognition and adoption.