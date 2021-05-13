Amazon Sues to Stop Fraudulent Text Scams

Amazon has announced it is launching a lawsuit to tackle text scams that purport to be from the e-commerce giant.

Countless individuals have received text messages claiming to be from Amazon, many of them requesting feedback in an online survey. Unfortunately, many of these messages are part of an illegal advertising scheme. The text messages promise rewards or gifts, but direct people to sites where they must purchase products that have no affiliation with Amazon.

The company is taking the fight to the scammers, filling a federal lawsuit in the Western District of Washington against a number of yet-to-be-named participants. Amazon sees the lawsuit as a way of expanding its fraud-fighting efforts, holding the accountable parties responsible.

“Amazon works hard to build a great, trusted experience for our customers and sellers,” said Kathy Sheehan, VP, Business Conduct & Ethics, Amazon. “These bad actors are misusing our brand to deceive the public and we will hold them accountable. We also want to remind consumers to be vigilant and learn how to recognize the signs of a scam so they are protected, no matter where they shop.”

The company points to its history of successfully litigating these type of suits, having filed five previous lawsuits, winning multiple injunctions and forced seven parties to settle for more than $1.5 million in damages.