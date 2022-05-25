Amazon Shareholders Shoot Down All Investor-Led Proposals

Amazon’s leadership received a major vote of confidence with shareholders shooting down investor-led proposals.

Investor activisim has been a growing issue for many companies, with investors leading the charge to force companies to change their habits, embrace causes, and more. According to Reuters, Amazon investors had 15 proposals, all of which were voted down.

Among other things, investors wanted to address Amazon’s use of plastics, as well as challenge concealment clauses in its contracts. While shareholders did strike down the investors’ proposals, they did approve board members, executive compensation, and a stock split.