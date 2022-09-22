Amazon Sends Out Invites to Its Annual Launch Event on September 28

Amazon’s annual product launch event is scheduled for September 28, with the company sending invitations to journalists.

According to The Verge, new Echo devices are most likely to debut later this month. Unlike some past years, there haven’t been many substantial rumors about what to expect. The Echo is a logical choice, however, since it’s been two years since the last big update.

The event is slated to begin 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET on September 28. Interesingly Amazon is reportedly planning to roll out a second Prime Day in Q4 2022. It’s possible whatever products are unveiled on the 28th will help anchor the Prime Fall Deal Event.