Amazon RxPass Offers Unlimited Prescription Deliveries for $5/mo

Amazon has rolled out its latest healthcare endeavor, offering Prime members unlimited prescription for $5 a month.

Amazon has been pushing into the healthcare space, with much of its efforts centered around Prime Pharmacy. The company is doubling down on those efforts with its latest RxPass program, delivering unlimited prescriptions to Prime customers’ doorsteps for a mere $5 a month.

“Prime members already get fast, free delivery on prescription medications, and RxPass is one more way to save with Amazon Pharmacy. Any customer who pays more than $10 a month for their eligible medications will see their prescription costs drop by 50% or more, plus they save time by skipping a trip to the pharmacy,” said John Love, vice president of Amazon Pharmacy. “We are excited to offer our customers surprisingly simple, low pricing on the eligible medications they need each month.”

The company says customers have two different ways to save money, making RxPass an ideal program for individuals that rely on medication to manage ongoing conditions.

Amazon Pharmacy offers choice and convenience, whether customers are paying with insurance or not. When not using insurance, Prime members now have two innovative, affordable options to pay for prescription medications. Prime members who typically take two or more medications per month to manage chronic or ongoing health conditions could save significant time and money with the $5 a month RxPass subscription. Alternately, Prime members can save with the Prime prescription savings benefit—available for no additional fee—to get discounts up to 80% off generic and 40% off brand name medications at more than 60,000 participating pharmacies nationwide, including Amazon Pharmacy and the PillPack by Amazon Pharmacy service.

RxPass is certainly one of Amazon’s most aggressive moves into the healthcare space and could help the company carve out a sizable presence, despite early challenges.