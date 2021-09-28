Amazon Reveals Astro, Its Home Robot

Amazon has revealed a new robot, dubbed Astro, designed to help out around the home.

Amazon has been rumored to be working on a home robot for some time, one that builds on its Alexa line of home assistants. The company has now revealed Astro, its “vision for home robotics.”

Astro is designed to perform a variety of tasks around the home, including monitoring, keeping in touch with family and bringing items from one room to another. Alexa Guard can help Astro monitor smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms or glass breaking, and then notify the homeowner via a phone alert.

Amazon created Astro to display a “personality,” with the goal of being as helpful as possible. The robot will even hang out in areas where it can be most useful.

“Astro’s personality not only helps it communicate intent and offer delightful experiences, but it also evokes emotions like empathy when people use the device,” writes Charlie Tritschler, Vice President of Products at Amazon. “In testing, we’ve been humbled by the number of people who said Astro’s personality made it feel like a part of their family, and that they would miss the device in their home after it was gone. That kind of connection is rare with consumer electronics, but we hope it will be commonplace with Astro and other future robots in the home.”

Customers can sign up to be invited once Astro is available. The robot will cost $1,449.99, but will be available for $999.99 as part of the Day 1 Editions program when paired with a six-month Ring Protect Pro trial.