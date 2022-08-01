Amazon Partners With Retail Chains to Offer Same-Day Delivery

Amazon has announced partnerships with local retail chains to help them provide same-day delivery to their customers.

Amazon Prime is loved by customers for its fast shipping on products ordered from the company’s website. Amazon is now expanding that perk to local retail companies, such as PacSun, GNC, SuperDry, and Diesel. Customers in more than 10 cities can order products and have them delivered the same day.

According to the company, some stores will also provide in-store pickup.

Some stores also offer the option to buy online and pick up in store. The service is free for U.S. Prime members who spend $25 or more on qualifying items and $2.99 for members who spend below $25. Additional retailers joining the service in upcoming months include Sur La Table and 100% Pure.

Amazon clearly sees the partnerships as a way to extend its reach and provide customers with an even wider selection.

“The expansion of Amazon’s Same-Day Delivery to include beloved brands delivered directly from nearby retail locations is just another way we are offering customers even greater selection, at faster speeds,” said Sarah Mathew, director of Amazon Delivery Experience. “We are excited to see this new model come to life and look forward to adding more brands, stores, and locations to the program.”

The sentiment was echoed by Amazon’s new partners.

“We see high potential in our expanded seller partnership with Amazon, which includes delivery directly from select PacSun retail locations,” said Mimi Ruiz, vice president of ecommerce at PacSun. “This is one more way for us to offer our customers the styles they want and love, when they want them.”