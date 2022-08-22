Amazon may be looking to buy Signify Health as the e-commerce and cloud giant looks to expand its healthcare offerings.

Signify is a home-health-services provider that is up for auction and attracting interest from major companies across industries. According to The Wall Street Journal, Amazon is one possible buyer, along with CVS Health Corp. and UnitedHealth Group Inc. There is also another corporate buyer rumored to be interested in the company.

According to the Journal, Signify is valued at roughly $5 billion, although the auction could drive its value as high as $8 billion.

The healthcare industry has increasingly become an important market for cloud providers. Signify uses analytics to streamline the in-home healthcare experience, and it could present a significant boost to Amazon’s healthcare ambitions.