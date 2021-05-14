Amazon Goes on Another Hiring Spree

Amazon has announced it is hiring tens of thousands of new workers, across the US, Canada and the UK.

Amazon has been one of the companies that has benefited most from the pandemic. During lockdowns and quarantine, the e-commerce giant went from luxury to necessity for many people, and its hiring has reflected that growth.

Although many areas are easing restrictions, Amazon continues to benefit people’s newfound appreciation for the convenience of home shopping. In addition, the company is preparing for its upcoming Prime Day next month.

As a result, Amazon has announced it is hiring an additional 75,000 employees across the US and Canada, with average starting pay of over $17 and $1,000 starting bonus.

“We look forward to hiring 75,000 associates across our fulfillment and transportation network,” said Alicia Boler Davis, Vice President of Global Customer Fulfillment at Amazon. “Working at Amazon also comes with an unwavering commitment to safety, especially as we continue to navigate a global pandemic. In addition to the great pay and robust benefits available to new hires starting on their first day, we’re offering a $100 benefit to new hires who come to Amazon already vaccinated for COVID-19.”

The company is also hiring for 10,000 new permanent jobs in the UK, bringing its total UK workforce to more than 55,000.

Business Secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, said: “Amazon’s announcement today is fantastic news and a huge vote of confidence in the British economy, helping us deliver on our commitment to level up across the UK with a whopping 10,000 new permanent jobs. As we build back better from the pandemic, this is a prime investment in our retail sector.

“Over the past year, Amazon’s workforce have pulled out all the stops to ensure consumers have had safe access to goods during this challenging time. Their latest investment will open up a wide range of opportunities for even more workers, helping to develop the skills needed to power tomorrow’s economy.”